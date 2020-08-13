Pune, Aug 12 (PTI) Pune district reported 2,997 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 1,15,128, a health official said on Wednesday.

The death toll in the district reached 2,619 with 67 patients succumbing to the infection.

"Of 2,997 cases, 1,584 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has recorded 69,235 patients. However, 1,449 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

With 1,024 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad, the COVID-19 tally there rose to 31,643.

