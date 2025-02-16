New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Building on the outcomes of the First All India State Ministers Conference on Water in Bhopal (January 2023), the Second State Water Ministers Conference, scheduled for February 18-19 in Udaipur, Rajasthan will be a significant milestone in shaping India's water security future, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said.

The theme of the conference will be "India@2047 - A Water Secure Nation," which also aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a developed, water-secure India.

"This vision emphasises the importance of sustainable water management to support agriculture, industry, and domestic use while preserving our rivers and ecosystems for future generations," read a statement.

The Bhopal Conference laid the foundation by focusing on five areas; water security, water use efficiency, governance, climate resilience, and water quality.

The result of that was 22 actionable recommendations, "which have already begun guiding water management strategies across states. The Udaipur Conference will build on these recommendations, focusing on the concrete actions required to turn the Water Vision@2047 into reality," the statement added.

The conference will address crucial aspects of water management, including effective governance, transboundary cooperation, innovative financing, and community participation and also emphasising on technological solutions, efficient water use, and better coordination across sectors.

"Ultimately, it will help India move closer to achieving the Prime Minister's vision of a water-secure, developed India by 2047, where access to safe and sufficient water is ensured for all citizens," read the statement.

The theme of the second conference have been refined, according to the ministry, to address the "complexities of the water sector while considering regional diversities."

The conference will revolve around six thematic pillars that are central to water management- Strengthening Water Governance, Water Storage Infrastructure and Augmenting the Supply, Water Delivery Services with focus on Drinking Water, Water Delivery Services with Focus on Irrigation and other Uses, Demand Management and Water Use Efficiency, Integrated River and Coastal Management.

The statement concluded, "The 2nd All India State Water Ministers' Conference 2025 is a landmark event, bringing together top policymakers and experts to shape India's water security vision. With strategic discussions, technology-driven solutions, and collaborative decision-making, the conference aims to ensure sustainable water resource management for future generations."

The Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil; Union MoS of Department of Water resources, river development and ganga rejuvenation, Bhushan Choudhary; Union MoS of Department of Drinking water and sanitation, V Somanna will be attending the conference.

The Chief Ministers of multiple states, including CMs of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha. Additionally, the Deputy CMs of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh will also be attending. (ANI)

