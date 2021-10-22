Jaipur, Oct 22 (PTI) The second phase of polling for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in Alwar and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan will be held on Saturday, officials said.

The polling will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Government Releases Rs 77,88,96,748 from State Disaster Response Fund for … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra on Friday said 9.73 lakh voters would be able to exercise their franchise in both the districts in the second phase of polls.

A total of 1,312 polling stations have been set up for voting in the second phase, he said.

Also Read | TTD Online Ticket Booking: Special Entry Darshan Tickets Released for Visiting Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh; Here's How To Book.

The elections for Alwar and Dholpur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members are being conducted in three phases. The first phase of polling was held on October 20 and the third phase will be conducted on October 26.

Counting of votes will be done at the district headquarters on October 29 after all three phases of polling.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)