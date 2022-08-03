New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) A total of 3.5 lakh anganwadis in the country are running from rented premises, the Women and Child Development ministry said on Wednesday.

In a written response in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani gave data according to which there are 1389110 operational anganwadi centres in the country.

Out of them, the number of anganwadis running from rented premises are 356956, the data said.

Responding to another question, Irani said 4345 children lost both their parents to COVID-19 and they have been identified as beneficiaries under the PM CARES for Children scheme.

She also said according to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) data, 4919 complaints were received relating to violations of the Right to Education Act in 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

"The NCPCR informed that it has closed total 4892 complaints relating to violations of the RTE Act in the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21, which also include the carried forward cases and all Education related cases of previous years, i.e. prior to 2018-19," Irani said.

In response to a question on Ayush formulations introduction in Take Home ration in Gujarat, she said in order to assess its impact, the state government has given the project to Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, for a baseline assessment and an end line survey.

"In the state of Gujarat, since January 2022, AYUSH component has been introduced in the current micro nutrient-enriched Take Home Ration for pregnant women, lactating mothers and children (6 months to 3 years) on pilot basis in 6 districts (Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Dang, Narmada, Bhavnagar and Dahod)," she said.

