Nagaland (Kohima) [India], July 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Longleng District in Nagaland on Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremors were felt at 8:32 am today, NCS informed.

Also Read | Kolkata East-West Metro Work Stalled as 20 Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)