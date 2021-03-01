Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Health and Medical Education department on Monday said 3.81 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far in the union territory, and no case of any serious adversity has been reported.

The next round of vaccination to cover nearly 15 lakh people in the age group of 60 and above and those aged 45 and above but have cor-morbidities began on Monday, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said.

"In the initial phases of COVID vaccination, 70 per cent of health workers and 57 per cent of frontline workers, totalling 3,81,200 people, have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir, with no case of any serious adversity being reported," he said.

Chairing a meeting with deputy commissioners (DCs) of the UT, Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam asked for close monitoring of the trajectory of COVID-19 infections to prevent a surge in cases.

He asked them to expedite the inoculation of priority groups in accordance with the schedule of vaccination drives.

Dulloo said the DCs were asked to supervise and monitor the inoculation drive across COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in their jurisdiction and ensure that prices of vaccines at private establishments do not cross the prescribed limit of Rs 250 per dose.

"Vaccines will be administered free of cost at all government CVCs", he said.

