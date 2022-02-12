Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday arrested three active Al-Badr terrorists in the Dangiwacha area of Sopore District, informed police sources.

The police has also recovered arms and ammunition from their procession.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Schools To Resume for Nursery to Class 8 From February 14 With COVID-19 Protocols.

Further details awaited.

Earlier on Friday, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora, killing one police personnel and injuring four other personnel. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'BJP's Double Engine Govt Has Worked at Double Speed in UP'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)