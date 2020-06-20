Nashik, Jun 20 (PTI) Three Indian Army officers and two from the Indian Navy were on Saturday awarded the coveted 'Aviation Instructor Badge' after completing a 22-week Aviation Helicopter Instructor course at Combat Army Aviation Training School (CATS) in Nashik.

A defence release said the training included comprehensive exposure to airborne instructional technique, advanced flying manoeuvres, handling of helicopter emergencies and exhaustive knowledge of aviation ground subjects.

Major Sahil Sewal won the Major Pradeep Agarwal Memorial Trophy for standing first in the overall order of merit in the course, it added.

