India News | 3 Arrested After Plaster Falls from Ceiling on Child in Gr Noida Flat

Noida (UP), May 28 (PTI) A seven-year-old child was injured as plaster fell on him from the ceiling of his flat in a high-rise residential society in Greater Noida, leading to the arrest of three men, involved in construction, on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the boy was with his parents at their 19th-floor flat in Ajnara Homes, under Bisrakh police station limits, the officials said.

“The child was in the corner of a room when his parents who were in the other room heard a thud followed by the child's scream and rushed to see what happened,” according to the complaint given by the child's father.

The child suffered minor injuries due to some debris falling on him but escaped any major injury in the incident, the father said.

The incident also brought the Ajnara Group developer in the line of fire as several residents took to social media, raising questions over the quality of construction in the project.

Central Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint received from the child's father and in keeping with the public outrage over the incident.

“Three persons involved in the construction work of the residential project were arrested on Thursday and they were to be presented in a local court for further proceedings,” Chander said.

The accused have been identified as Madhusudan Singh, a native of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Agrawal, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Harvansh Rai of Delhi, the police said.

The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the police added.

Aditya Agarwal, GM Construction, Ajnara Homes said, “We have started repairing the damaged roof and will take care of the losses to the resident.”

“We have also sent show-cause notice to the contractor. We will make sure that such accidents do not happen in other flats,” he said in a statement.

