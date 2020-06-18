India News | 3 Arrested for Killing Man, Injuring Two Others in Southeast Delhi

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring his wife and a relative following a quarrel over a minor dispute, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Nazar (22), Sakir (30) and Aftab (19), all residents of Pul Prahladpur in southeast Delhi, they said.

The incident took place on June 15.

After the police reached the spot, they found Dilshad (35), his wife Nagma (30) and his relative Najeem (23) injured and rushed them to a trauma centre for treatment.

However, two days later, Najeem succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Dilshad told the police that on the day of incident, Sakir first started abusing his brother-in-law Mujeeb and later came with another person named Sahid and beat him with iron rod and sticks.

After some time, two other men, associates of Sakir, came and attacked Najeem and other family members with knives, following which they fled.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said the three accused were identified and arrested from Tuglakabad on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on June 15, after a quarrel over a minor dispute, Nazar stabbed Najeem with a knife while Sakir and Aftab beat Mujeeb with sticks, he said.

Efforts are on to nab other accused, police said, adding that a blood stained knife and two sticks have been recovered.

