Maharajganj (UP), June 15 (PTI) Police here on Tuesday busted a gang involved in selling stolen motorcycles to their clients in Nepal, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Asraf, Shoeb and Najre Alam from a motorcycle service centre near Gopalpur village that falls under Pharenda police station.

Following the arrest, 17 stolen motorcycles were seized, Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradip Gupta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)