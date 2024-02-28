New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three people who allegedly duped a B.Tech student of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of giving him work related to writing online flight reviews, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Suraj Shrivastava (22), Vikram Sahani (28), and Piyush Jain (35).

"We had received a complaint from a 22-year-old man stating that he is a student of B.Tech and had received a message on Telegram for work from home," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

The officer further stated that the man was offered Rs 50 per review and initially the complainant had received Rs 6,000 for online review of flights.

"Good and immediate return created trust for the company. Therefore he had invested Rs 5 lakh and then the accused stopped taking his calls. The matter was reported to the cyber police station of north and a team was formed to investigate the case," the DCP said.

Technical analysis of call details and bank account details led the team to two women, Lajo and Lali, who were the bank account holders.

"Lajo and Lali told police that they were too duped by a person named Suraj Shrivastava, on the pretext of providing loan. The team arrested Shrivastava from his home in Delhi. During interrogation, Shrivastava revealed that he sold details of the bank accounts to his accomplices Piyush Jain and Vikram Sahani. Both were arrested from their homes in Haryana," the DCP said, adding that they confessed to their involvement in the present crime.

Police said that they have launched further investigation into the matter and have recovered four mobile phones, six SIM cards, 20 blank cheques, and two blank cheque books.

