New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Three men have been arrested and a juvenile apprehended for allegedly attempting to kill another person in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The victim, Sandeep, was injured in the incident, and was shifted to Hedgewar hospital, they said.

The accused have been identified as Gulshan Kumar (22), Faiz (20), both residents of Bihar, and Sameer alias Shahbaaz Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

On June 12, police received information that a man had been shot near gate number one of the Yamuna Sports Complex here, officials said.

He told the police that he runs a stall of eatable items and a man came to his stall and shot him, a senior police officer said.

Sandeep told the police that Kumar, who was a relative of his wife and is a resident of Bihar's Nawada, might be behind the incident, the officer said.

After analysing Kumar's mobile number, it was found that Sameer and a juvenile were in touch with Kumar before and after the incident, the officer said.

The police then arrested Sameer and apprehended the juvenile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

Sameer told the police that Kumar hatched a plan with him, Faiz and the juvenile to kill Sandeep. He also said Faiz, who is his relative, shot Sandeep and fled to Bihar, police said.

On June 13, a police team laid a trap in Nawada district and apprehended Kumar. Based on his disclosure, Faiz was also arrested, the DCP said.

Sandeep alleged that Kumar was having an affair with his wife. Kumar also threatened the victim to kill him if he did not leave his wife. Kumar asked Faiz to kill Sandeep and promised him Rs 1 lakh, police said, adding that an advance of Rs 15,000 was also given to Faiz.

On June 12, Faiz and the juvenile came near the shop and shot Sandeep. The role of the victim's wife is under investigation, police added.

