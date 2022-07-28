Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Three persons have been arrested in connection with a recent attack on a former 'granthi' of a gurdwara in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said Thursday.

A 'granthi' is a ceremonial reader of the Sikh holy book Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Also Read | Snake in Trivandrum-Nizamuddin Express Train Creates Panic Among Passengers.

The main accused, Sundar (19), a resident of Alawada village, is the son of the victim Gurubaksh Singh's close friend Dalveer.

Sundar had eloped with a married woman from the Mev community sometime back and Alawada Sarpanch Jumma, a Mev, had helped the police in recovering the woman.

Also Read | Mother Being Natural Guardian of Child Has Right to Decide Surname After Father’s Demise, Says Supreme Court.

The woman is a resident of nearby Milakpur village. Both the woman and Sundar wanted to live together but her family members took her away with them.

Irked over this, Sundar wanted to teach Jumma a lesson by implicating him in a false case of assaulting the granthi and that is how he and his four four friends planned to attack Gurubaksh Singh, police said.

They hurled chilli powder in the eyes of Singh and chopped his hair thinking the police will primarily suspect Jumma and his family members to be behind this incident and arrest them, Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said.

The incident occurred on July 21 night near Alawad village.

"He committed the crime with a conspiracy to implicate Jumma. He thought that the police would suspect Jumma because a dispute between the people of the two villages was already going on," he said.

Apart from Sundar, two of his friends identified as Shaukat Mev and Mousam Mev were also arrested, she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)