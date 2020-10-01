Ghaziabad, Oct 1 (PTI) Ghaziabad police arrested three burglars after a gunfight early Thursday and seized equipment used by them to cut open ATMs, officials said.

Two of the burglars - Kamruiddin and Shahroon - were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire around 4 am in Kavi Nagar. The third - Usman alias Kaloo - was arrested unhurt, they said.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The burglars were travelling in a car and when police signalled them to stop, they opened fire on them, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said.

Police recovered a gas cutter used for break-open the ATMs, a black spray for blinding cameras, a burqa and other clothes for hiding identity during burglary from their vehicle, the SSP said.

The burglars have confessed to robbing an ATM kiosk in Vasundhara on August 31 and stealing mobile phones and cash from a shop in Avantika and Shastri Nagar on July 22, police said.

