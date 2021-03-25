By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Three Bangladeshi youths who were allegedly abducted from their country and brought here have approached Delhi High Court seeking directions to the Centre to facilitate their return home.

The petitioners claimed that they were sedated and abducted from Bangladesh's Border to India and they opened their eyes on the New Delhi Railways station.

They approached the Delhi police to help them return to their country. The police did show them their human face and gave them some money to have food but nothing more than that.

The matter was listed today in the court of Justice Pratibha Singh on Wednesday but the judge did not hold court and the petition has been adjourned to April 13.

"The trains were all so beautiful and modern unlike in Bangladesh and there were so many trains and tracks at one place which we could never imagine," this was their first experience when they opened their eyes.

According to the petition filed on behalf of the three youths, they had gone to see the Indo-Bangladesh border on March 4, 2021, along with an acquaintance who had given them some food to eat after reaching close to the border.

The three lost consciousness and woke up on a platform of the New Delhi Railway Station on March 10, said the petition, filed through advocates Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, Ritu Maity, and Abhishek Anand.

The petitioners seek to return to their country. They want to be reunited with their families. They have approached all the authorities in this regard and have got no response, the plea said. (ANI)

