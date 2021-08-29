Visual from Madurai where a portion of a flyover collapsed. (Photo/ANI)

Madurai [Tamil Nadu] (India), August 29 (ANI): Madurai Police on Sunday filed an FIR and booked three people in connection with the Madurai bridge collapse incident.

They have been book under IPC sections 287 and 304 (a), said the police.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Trooper Crushed to Death by Speeding Train in Badgam District.

According to the police, the three accused are said to be the project contractor, labour in charge and the hydraulic machines contractor.

The bridge collapse incident happened on Saturday in Natham road, near Madurai, where one person had died and at least two people had sustained injuries. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab: Stray Dog Menace in Zirakpur, Four People Including 8-Year-Old Bitten.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)