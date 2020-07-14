Sasaram (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Three boys lost their lives when they went for a dip at Bihar's Manjhar Kund waterfall on Monday.

According to the Darigaon Police, the three boys went for a picnic on their bicycles near the waterfall in the Kaimur Hills on Monday morning.

Also Read | Bhima Koregaon Case | Accused Varavara Rao Admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai Last Night: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

"Due to the rainy season, the water levels have been dangerously high. The boys went for a dip in the waterfall and got swept away by the water," an inspector of the police station told ANI.

Out of the three deceased, two were residents of Fazalganj, and one was from Bhartiganj. They were between the ages of 16-17.

Also Read | Biocon's Itolizumab Drug For Emergency Use on COVID-19 Patients Gets Approval After Clinical Trial on 30 Patients Across Only 4 Hospitals.

The police added that just five days ago, four boys were trapped in the same pool at the waterfall.

"Fortunately, police were present in the area and they were rescued. This happens every year but people keep coming here in the monsoon season," the inspector said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)