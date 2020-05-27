India News | 3 Cattle Slaughterers Held After Gunfight with Police in Greater Noida

Noida (UP), May 27 (PTI) Three men accused of cattle slaughter have been arrested in Greater Noida after a gunfight with police, officials said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused were injured in retaliatory firing by police, the officials said.

Also Read | Hema Malini Terms Kent RO's Controversial Atta Dough Maker Ad Inappropriate, Says 'I Stand With All Sections of Society'.

“The encounter took place around midnight in Jarcha police station area after which accused Chahallum and Naeem were held, while their partners Naseem and Alauddin managed to escape,” a police spokesperson said.

A combing operation was launched to track the absconding duo with Naseem found later on Wednesday, while Alauddin is still absconding, the official said.

Also Read | DHFL Promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan Sent to Judicial Custody till June 11: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 27, 2020.

“Naseem was found injured near a canal in Jarcha area,” the spokesperson added.

All three arrested men had cases of cattle slaughter, animal cruelty and Arms Act registered against them at various police stations in Gautam Buddh Nagar and carried rewards of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, police said.

The injured were taken to hospital for treatment and a search is on for their absconding associate, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)