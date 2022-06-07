Deoria (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) Three children drowned while bathing in a pond here on Tuesday, police said.

Piyush (10), Praveen (9) and Deen Dayal (14) of Suroli village died in the incident that took place at Paikouli Kuti under Bhaluani police station area, they said.

Also Read | Goa: Ex-RSS State Chief Subhash Velingkar Wants Vasco To Be Renamed As Sambhaji Nagar.

According to villagers, one of them ventured into deep waters and the other two tried to save him but failed.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma met the family members of the deceased while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR SAB

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Kitchen Knife in Ludhiana; Wife, Son Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)