Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Three children were found dead under the mysterious conditions in a tank in Telladevarapalli village, Vissannapet Mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, three children of around 10 years of age went to the village tank for swimming in the absence of their parents on Tuesday afternoon.

Vissannapeta Police Station Sub Inspector Lakshman said, "The parents reached home in the evening and found that the children are not here. After waiting for a while, the parents started searching in the village but did not find them."

"At 9 pm, when the children were found nowhere in the village, they went to the village tank. They found that all the three children had died by drowning," Lakshman said.

The police have registered a case under section 174 of CrPC and are investigating the matter. (ANI)

