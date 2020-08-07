Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Three children died due to suffocation after getting accidentally locked inside a car while they were playing here, police said on Thursday.

Veeravalli police station sub-inspector Chittibabu said, "Three children while playing near their home, entered a car. The car was accidentally locked and the children remained inside. Due to suffocation, the three children died."

The three who died were identified as Hafsana, Rimpa Yasmin, and Suhana Parvin and they were of same age group of 6 years, the sub-inspector said.

"They got fully locked from inside, and died due to suffocation," the sub-inspector said.

The incident occurred at the staff quarters of a private company. (ANI)

