Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Three policemen in whose presence a 24-year-old man died after allegedly jumping from a moving train in Sawai Madhopur have been booked for murder, officials said on Wednesday.

The policemen -- a head constable and two constables of Gangapur City Sadar Police Station -- were also suspended in connection with the matter, they said.

Also Read | Omicron is Not Just Common Cold, Don’t Take it Lightly, Says Dr VK Paul.

Harish Bairwa, the deceased, was travelling in the train in which the policemen were taking his alleged lover from Gurgaon to Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur on Monday.

While police claimed that he committed suicide by jumping from the moving train, his family members alleged he was thrown out of the train by the policemen and the uncle of the woman who was also present with them.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Discuss COVID-19 Situation With Chief Ministers on January 13.

“On the complaint given by the family of the man, a case of murder has been registered against the policemen and the woman's uncle late on Tuesday night. The case has been referred to CID-CB for investigation,” Sawai Madhopur SP Sunil Kumar Vishnoi said.

After the case was filed late last night, the family member agreed to take the body from the mortuary.

According to police, Harish Bairwa and Priyaka Meena were allegedly in a love relationship.

When she went missing on November 16 her family lodged a missing complaint with Gangapur City Sadar Police station.

Police traced the 20-year-old woman in Gurgaon and a head constable and two constables were sent to bring her back.

She was being taken back to Gangapur city in a train on Monday evening, accompanied by her uncle, when Bairwa - who was also with them -- allegedly jumped from the moving train.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)