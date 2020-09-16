Noida (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Three Uttar Pradesh police personnel deployed in Gautam Buddh Nagar were suspended from service on Wednesday after they were found missing from work during night duty, officials said.

The suspended personnel include a chief constable, a constable and a driver engaged in the emergency police response vehicle (PRV) for patrolling in the district, the officials said.

"Chief constable Rajkumar, constable Arjun Nagar and driver Hari Om of the PRV 1,867 were not found at their designated duty points during night patrolling by Commissioner Alok Singh," a police spokesperson said.

"The three personnel concerned have been suspended with immediate effect for not being found at work and laxity in duty," the spokesperson added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, spread across 1,442 sq km area, had 65 four-wheeler and 46 two-wheeler PRVs which handle emergency calls made on 112, according to official figures in June.

The district also has one of the fastest response times to emergency situations in the state, according to government figures.

