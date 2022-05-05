Baripada, May 5 (PTI) Three police officers have been suspended in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for allegedly demanding ransom from cattle traders, an officer said on Thursday.

The action came after an audio of a purported conversation between an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Jharpokharia police station and a cattle trader went viral on social media, he said.

After an inquiry, ASIs Shrutiranjan Swain and Chandan Singh, and constable Deepak Palbabu were suspended by Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Khilari on Wednesday evening for "dereliction of duty", the police officer said.

No case has been lodged against them yet, he added.

