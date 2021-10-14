Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) Three young cousins drowned when they slipped into the deep end while playing near a pond on Thursday in a village here, police said.

The incident took place in Barua village when Anurag (10), Gopal (10) and Pawan (12) were playing near the pond and slipped into it, Circle Officer (Sadar) Praveen Kumar said.

Also Read | India Ships 10 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines Each To Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar And Iran Under ‘Vaccine Maitri’ Programme.

Their bodies were later fished out with the help of villagers. A probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)