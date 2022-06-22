New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) A three-day meeting of top RSS functionaries will be held in Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from July 7 to discuss various issues related to its affiliates and its centenary celebrations.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, other top leaders and state publicity in-charges will attend the meeting, senior Sangh functionary Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

Also Read | Assam Floods: Death Toll Reaches 89, Over 55 Lakh People Adversely Affected.

This meeting is an annual affair of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where leaders take stock of various activities, discuss current issues and plan for the year ahead.

The Sangh's plans for its centenary celebrations and expanding its reach across the country are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, Ambekar said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 24-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death by Childhood Friend Over Rs 50 in Basaveshwaranagar; Accused Absconding.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)