New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a dump yard in outer Delhi's Nangloi on Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women said.

The DCW received information on its 181 Women Helpline from a person about the child.

The DCW immediately informed the Delhi Police, helped in recovering the child and got her hospitalised. A team of the Commission is present with the child, it said.

The DCW has issued a notice to Delhi Police and has sought an action taken report in the matter.

The panel has also sought a copy of the FIR along with details of accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of the family of the child and copy of the order passed by the Child Welfare Committee in the matter, it said.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "A 3 day old girl child has been found abandoned in a dump yard in Delhi. Fortunately, a man saw her lying there and immediately called our 181 helpline.

"We along with police rescued the girl and she is admitted in a hospital in Delhi. We are there with the the child. The incident is extremely shocking. I have issued notice to Police. FIR needs to be registered and the persons responsible for abandoning the girl child should be arrested."

