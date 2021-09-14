Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): At least three people died and eight others went missing after a boat capsized in the Amravati district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 am today, in the Wardha river at Shri Kshetra Jhunj under Benoda Police Station in Amravati district.

"Three bodies recovered in the boat capsizing incident that took place in Wardha river. According to preliminary information, 11 people who were on the boat belonged to the same family and a rescue operation is underway to find out the missing persons," said Hari Balaji, Superintendent of Police, Amravati (Rural). (ANI)

