Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Three persons died after being run over by a speeding car near a brick kiln in the Sangipur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday evening.

Also Read | BSP Supremo Mayawati's Brother Anand Kumar and His Wife Vichiter Lata Got 70 Flats Below 6th Floor in Noida Against Agreement: Audit Report.

Additional Superintendent of Police (west) Rohit Mishra said Minu (35), her sons Hritik (5) and Kartik (3), residents of Gothva village, were sitting near a brick kiln on the roadside when a speeding car ran over them before ramming into a tree.

He added that the three sustained serious injuries and were taken to the community health centre in Sangipur, where doctors declared Minu and Kartik dead. Meanwhile, Hritik, who was referred to a hospital in Amethi, died during treatment there.

Also Read | Kedarnath Temple Alleged Gold Scam: Priest Alleges Rs 125 Crore Scam in Layering Work in Video, BKTC Refutes.

Police have detained two persons, including the car driver, and have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)