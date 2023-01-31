Rescue operation to take out the people buried in the debris of coal ashes (Photo/ANI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Three persons, including two women, died and two other persons, including a minor, sustained injuries after a pile of coal ashes caved in, where they were searching coal, in Silatara locality in the state capital Raipur on Tuesday, a police official said.

Those who died were identified as Mohar Bai Manhare (50), Pancho Gahare (32) and Puneet Kumar Manhare (22), residents of Sakra village in Silatara locality, Raipur.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. Those who sustained injuries have been admitted to the hospital.

Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Maheshwari said, "The locals living in Sakra village used to extract coal from the debris of coal ash of a company situated in the area. They collect the coal from it and use it to light Sigdi (a kind of stove). The place from where they extract coal was became like a tunnel."

"The tunnel had become long and due to which all of a sudden it caved in. Five people were buried inside it, in which three died on the spot while two sustained injuries. Both of them were undergoing treatment. As soon as we received information, the police team reached the spot and rescued them from the debris," ASP Maheshwari said.

He added that the police registered a case against the land owner into the matter and started further investigation.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed sorrow over the death of the people in the incident. He has also instructed the officials to provide better treatment as well as other necessary help required to the injured in the incident. (ANI)

