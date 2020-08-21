Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man and his two children died after their house collapsed in Chaisar village of Pithoragarh district earlier this morning.

The wife of the deceased man has been admitted to the district hospital after sustaining injuries. District administration and police teams are present at the spot, according to officials.

The reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

More information is awaited in the matter. (ANI)

