Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on Friday night in Firozabad.

ADG Agra, Ajay Anand informed that three people, including the main accused, have been detained and are being questioned.

BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night, according to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel.

Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when the attack on him took place."Gupta was leaving after closing his shop when three bike-borne assailants opened fire on him," Patel told reporters in Firozabad.

The family members, according to the police official, had tried to take the victim to Agra after the incident but he could not be saved. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)