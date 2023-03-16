Shimla, Mar 16 (PTI) Three people died and two sustained injuries after their car fell into a deep gorge near Jangeshu village on the Kasauli-Parwanoo Road in Solan district on Thursday morning, police said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the five occupants of the ill-fated car were on their way to Parwanoo from Kasauli when the incident occurred after the driver lost control of the car, police said.

Suraj Thakur, a resident of Abhipur village near Nalagarh, Shubham from Nalagarh and Sangam from Kurukshetra in Haryana died on the spot. The injured were taken to ESI hospital Parwanoo, they said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, they said.

