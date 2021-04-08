Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) In a ghastly incident, three dozen sheep and goats, belonging to a nomadic community, were crushed to death by a speeding truck in Udhampur district, Police said on Thursday.

A speeding truck drove through a flock of sheep and goats of a nomadic Gujjar near Darsu on Dhar road late Wednesday night, causing the on-the-spot death of 36 sheep and goats, a police official said.

He said twelve other livestock were also injured in the incident, while the nomad family which was on move from Samba to Kashmir in search of greener pastures during their bi-annual migration escaped unhurt.

The erring driver was arrested, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)