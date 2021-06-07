Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Three men who had gone to take bath in a river here drowned, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Asif (19), Nazir (22) and Asif (20), residents of Deeppur village under Khudaganj Police Station, were fished out of Devha river here on Sunday, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said the trio had gone to the river on Saturday evening. A search operation was launched when they did not return home till Sunday morning.

Their motorcycle was found near the river, police said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

