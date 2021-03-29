Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): Former PDP leaders Khurshid Alam, Pir Mansoor and Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari on Monday joined Sajjad Lone's People's Conference.

They were inducted into the People's Conference in presence of the party's chief Sajjad Lone.

Earlier in November last year, three People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders - Dhaman Bhasin, Fallail Singh and Pritam Kotwal resigned terming the party as "second fiddle" to National Conference.

In 2020, PDP's founder member Muzaffar Hussain Beigh had also quit the party last year. (ANI)

