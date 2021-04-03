Aizawl, Apr 3 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,487 on Saturday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the new cases were reported in Aizawl district, he said.

The new patients tested positive for the infection upon their arrival at the Lengpui airport from other states on Friday, the official said.

Mizoram now has 40 active cases, while 4,436 people have recovered from the disease and 11 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

The state has thus far tested over 2.54 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 386 on Friday.

Health Minister Dr R Lalthangliana has stressed the need to be more cautious against the second COVID-19 wave.

"As far as we know, the new coronavirus variant has not entered Mizoram. However, we have sent 200 samples to advanced laboratories outside the state to ascertain our situation," he had said at a COVID-19 review meeting on Thursday.

A total of 53,626 people have received the first jab of the vaccine, while 10,403 have been administered the second dose, State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said.

