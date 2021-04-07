Chandigarh, Apr 7 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in Haryana's Jind district for allegedly plotting a fraud worth over Rs 16 crore by using information of a dormant bank account of a private bank, police said on Wednesday.

Director General of Police Manoj Yadava said the cyber gang was busted after a team from Panchkula got inputs that some people were attempting to transfer Rs 16 crore from a dormant account.

A raid was conducted at Malvi village and the three suspects were arrested. Initial probe reveals that they planned to siphon off funds from a Kanpur-based branch of the ICICI bank, the DGP said in a statement.

They accessed the email linked to it, managed to fraudulently update a new mobile number in this account to receive an one-time password. The three needed 48 more hours to transfer the fund, the officer said.

A beneficiary account where they planned to transfer the funds has also been identified, he said. "We are looking for who all are involved in it. One more accused is yet to be arrested in this connection."

Those arrested have been identified as Jagbir and Kaptan, both residents of Jind district, and Imran, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan. A case has been registered and a probe is on, the officer said. PTI

