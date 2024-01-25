Nagpur, January 25: Police have arrested three persons for allegedly attempting to kill the 42-year-old deputy sarpanch of a village in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, officials said. The incident took place in Mangarul village on Tuesday morning when two motorcycle-borne persons shot at the victim and fled, they said. The deputy sarpanch received injuries on his face and was hospitalised. Maharashtra Shocker: Thane Woman Allegedly Tries To Hire Hitman To Kill Nashik-Based Doctor After Relationship Ends, Shares Details With Police Decoy To Eliminate Him; Arrested.

Investigations revealed that one of the accused gave a "contract" to two persons to kill the victim after the latter defeated him in the gram panchayat election and reported about his illegal liquor trade to police, officials from Umred police station said. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Strangles Son to Death To Save Him From Disease in Satara After Erringly Believing He Has Cancer.

The accused allegedly offered Rs 4 lakh to the two persons to kill the deputy sarpanch, an official said. The person who plotted the attack and the two assailants were arrested on Wednesday and booked on charges of attempt to murder, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)