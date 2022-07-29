Gurugram, Jul 29 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in this Haryana district, police said on Friday.

Main accused Surjeet alias Bittu, the brother-in-law of the victim, told the Gurugram police that he killed the deceased for troubling and torturing his sister.

All three accused were produced in a court here, which sent them to police custody for two days.

According to the police, the victim's body was found in a room of a house in sector-15, part-II on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Bhura, a native of Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhura was the caretaker of the house. He also worked as a gardener. When he did not go to work till 11 am on Wednesday, one of his acquaintances went to his house and found the gate closed. He jumped over the wall, went inside and found Bhura's body lying in a pool of blood. The body had sharp injuries on the head and face and the mobile phone of the victim was also missing, police said.

On a complaint from the victim's brother, an FIR was lodged. A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Gunpal, the in-charge of the sector-40 crime unit, arrested the three accused -- Surjit alias Bittu, Rohit alias Lala and Karan -- from Kirti Nagar on Thursday.

Surjit and Rohit are autorickshaw drivers and Karan works with them as a cleaner. Surjit's sister was married to the victim, who allegedly used to harass her, the accused told the police.

"Surjeet alias Bittu, along with his accomplices, hatched a plan to kill his brother-in-law. According to the plan, on the night of July 26, the three accused went to Bhura's house and stabbed him to death. They stabbed him on his head, throat, mouth and chest with scissors and fled the spot," Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime), said.

