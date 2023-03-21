New Delhi, mar 21 (PTI) A maid and a driver were among three people arrested for allegedly robbing more than Rs 9 lakh cash and jewellery from a businessman's house in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Gulab Singh and Wasim, both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Pooja, a native of Jhansi district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

The owner's daughter and maid were present in the house at the time of the robbery on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

A person posing as gas metre reader and wearing mask entered the house in the afternoon. He both the businessman's daughter and the maid, police said.

The accused robbed Rs 9,10,400 in cash as well as diamond, gold and silver jewellery items concealed in an almirah on the second floor and escaped, the officer said.

The police checked the CCTV camera footage and interrogated all the employees, including maid, driver, guard, the officer said.

The police observed that Singh was behaving unusually and confronted him following which he broke down and disclosed the plan was hatched by him, along with Pooja and Wasim, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Singh knew about the cash and jewellery lying in the house and hatched the plan accordingly, police said.

Singh disclosed that he had been working as a driver of the family since 2020 and was in need of money as he was in debt due to the marriage of his daughter. Wasim worked with Singh previously in Mansarover Garden in 2009. He was also in need of money for the treatment of his wife, police said.

All three hatched the plan to rob the house. Pooja knew the almirah where the money and jewellery were kept. They had been planning crime for the last two months, police said.

The maid arranged the belt, ties and socks to tie the minor victim. She asked Wasim, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, to slap her and tie her hands as well, they said.

The family members had initially resisted interrogation of the maid as she was working there for last 14 years, police said.

She was the last one to break down and admit her involvement, police said, adding that entire robbed cash of Rs 9,10,400, along with entire jewellery, were recovered from their possession.

