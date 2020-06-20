New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery after hypnotising the victims in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

A resident of Chhattarpur Enclave lodged a complaint that when his 70-year-old mother was at home, a person called his name and entered the house, police said.

Lakhvinder Singh (25) allegedly hypnotised his mother and when she regained her senses, the suspect fled with cash and jewellery about worth Rs 5 lakh, an officer said.

In a similar incident on June 2, Singh went to a flat at Rajpur Khurd village and introduced himself as policeman. He told the woman that her husband was arrested by police and asked her to accompany him to the Mehrauli police station, the officer said.

The suspect dropped her in front of the police station and went back to her house. He hypnotised her kids and fled away with cash and jewellery of around Rs 5 lakh, police said.

After analysing the CCTV footage, Singh was arrested. Acting on his inputs, Sonu Kumar (38) and Sunny (38) were also held from a hotel in Gurgaon, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Interrogation revealed that the suspects used to roam in the area and gather information about their target. Singh then enters the house after calling the names of working family members who mostly remained out, the DCP said.

After entering the house, he used to hypnotise the victims and asked them to bring the money and jewellery. The accused have committed more than 25 incidents in Delhi with similar modus operandi. Sonu and Sunny used to sale the jewellery, Thakur said.

Three cars, one bike, some gold ornaments, Rs 30,000 and fake police IDs were recovered from their possession, police said. PTI

