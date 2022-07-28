Palghar, Jul 28 (PTI) Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stealing several old laptops and hard disks from an electronic goods shop in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Rainfall With Thunderstorms Very Likely Over Central, West, East, and South India During the Next 2-3 Days’, Says IMD.

The theft took place on the intervening night of July 17-18 at the shop located in Valiv area, senior police inspector Kailas Barve said.

Also Read | Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Introduced in India for Galaxy S22 Series, Galaxy Z Flip 3 & More.

Acting on intelligence inputs and CCTV footage, the police nabbed the three accused on Tuesday, he said.

The police recovered from them 187 laptops and hard disks worth Rs 12.86 lakh, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Mohatab Anwar Ali (29), Karimuddin alias Chot Jalaluddin Khan (24) and Ikramuddin Jalaluddin Khan (32).

The police were trying to find out if the accused were involved in more such offences, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)