Noida (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Greater Noida after 30 kg of cannabis was allegedly recovered from their possession on Wednesday, police said.

The traffickers were held during a police check in Dadri area while they were transporting the banned substance worth Rs 3 lakh in a car, a senior officer said.

“They had procured the cannabis from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and intended to supply it in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). They have previously also transported cannabis on the same route,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The accused have been identified as Satendra alias Satte, Mukesh Singh, both from Ghaziabad, and Amit Sharma, a resident of north east Delhi, the police said.

One more of their associates, Rahul alias Yogesh Ahuja, who hails from north east Delhi, managed to escape from the spot, the police said.

DCP Singh said Satendra is a notorious criminal who has at least 15 cases against him.

All three have been sent to jail, he said, adding that information regarding the contacts and supply chain of the banned cannabis has been obtained and further probe is underway.

The car used in the crime has been impounded, he added.

Earlier on June 19, two drug traffickers were held in Dadri area of Greater Noida while allegedly transporting 200 kg illegal cannabis that was procured from Andhra Pradesh and meant to be sold in Delhi NCR, according to police.

The cannabis, which was procured from Visakhapatnam and intended to be sold to college students in the national capital region (NCR), was estimated worth Rs 25 lakh, the police had said.

