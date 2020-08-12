Dharamshala, Aug 12 (PTI) Three persons, including a woman, were arrested after around 2-kg charas was allegedly found in their car in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Wednesday.

According to Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan, a case was registered against the three under relevant sections of the the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Wednesday.

The three accused, identified as Mohan Kumar (39) and Gian Singh (29) and his wife Ashu (20), are residents of Kullu district and were allegedly carrying 1.76-kg charas in their car, he said.

The vehicle in which the three were travelling has also been seized, the superintendent of police added.

