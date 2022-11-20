Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Three 'hybrid' militants have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, police said on Sunday.

"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines & 200 rounds from outskirts of Srinagar," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Also Read | Mangaluru Autorickshaw Blast Case: Karnataka Investigators Find Suspicious Articles at Spot.

An investigation is going on in the matter, they said.

Also Read | ISRO To Launch PSLV-54 on November 26 With Oceansat-3, Eight Nano Satellites From Sriharikota Spaceport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)