New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Three Indian S&T-led small-to-medium enterprises have been selected to undertake joint R&D and technology transfer projects under the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said on Friday.

Two of the selected companies -- Prantae Solutions and Jayon Implants -- are being funded under joint R&D projects, and the third company, Ananya Technologies, has been funded for technology adoption from Russia, it said.

Prantae Solutions is being funded for the development of a platform for rapid point-of-care diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) by a technique called multiplex immunofluorescence analysis based on disposable cartridges.

The company aims to create a portable point-of-care technology for the rapid identification of RA to circumvent the difficulties associated with ELISA-based serological diagnosis, the statement said.

Support for Jayon Implants will help in the development of prosthetic technologies and manufacturing ceramic endoprostheses for hand and foot joints, adjacent joints, large joints, as well as dental implants, it said.

The key aim of the project is to create and commercialise unique, innovative medical devices for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, degenerative lesions, injury, and arthrosis of the joints of the upper limbs of a person, it added.

Ananya Technologies is being funded for the joint development of Integrated Standby Instrument System and associated test equipment with their Russian counterpart, the statement said.

The India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme is a joint initiative of the DST and the Foundation for Assistance to Small Innovative Enterprises (FASIE).

On the Indian side, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is implementing this program on behalf of the DST.

DST Secretary Ashutosh Sharma stressed that the India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme is in line with the 'atmanirbhar' policy.

The funding of the jointly selected projects by the DST and the FASIE of the Russian Federation is another step towards strengthening science, technology and innovation ties between the two countries.

The India-Russia Joint Technology Assessment and Accelerated Commercialisation Programme was launched in July 2020.

Several joint proposals were received against the maiden call of the programme, out of which three have been selected for funding after a rigorous evaluation process, the statement said.

