India News | 3 Injured After Inmates Clash, Create Riot Inside Kapurthala Jail; Weapons, Mobile Phones Recovered

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], May 24 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after their inmates allegedly clashed and created a riot inside Barrack Number 4 of Kapurthala jail adding that there was no jailbreak during the incident, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kapurthala district, Gaurav Toora, said the police received information at around 9:15 PM on Saturday, regarding unrest inside the jail.

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"Kapurthala District Police received a report last night at around 9:15 PM that some inmates in Barrack Number 4 inside the jail were fighting and creating a riot...The situation was brought under control...Three people got injured...There has been no jailbreak," he said.

The SSP further stated that a joint search operation was carried out by the police and jail authorities on Sunday morning, during which several iron rods, sticks, and other weapons were recovered from the inmates.

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"This morning, we conducted another joint search with the jail authorities, during which we recovered a large number of iron rods, sticks, and weapons that the prisoners had been carrying. Some inmates had made videos on their personal mobile phones at night and posted them on social media. We have recovered those phones as well," said the Kapurthala SSP.

He added that police have identified the accused inmates and initiated legal action in connection with the incident.

"Taking immediate action, a case is being filed regarding this entire incident. The culprits have been identified. We have recovered the mobile phones. An investigation will be conducted, and those found guilty will be punished," said Toora.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)