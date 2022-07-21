New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Three inmates of Tihar Jail here drank phenyl while cleaning the barracks, officials said on Thursday.

They were hospitalised and later discharged.

According to a senior prison official, three inmates of central jail number 5, Tihar Prison drank a little quantity of phenyl on Tuesday while they were cleaning the barracks.

"Phenyl is used in a diluted form in the jail for safety reasons. The three inmates were medically stable. They were sent to DDU hospital from where they were discharged soon," he added.

